Man accidentally shoots himself while fleeing fight, Salt Lake City police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man accidentally shot himself while fleeing the scene of a fight that broke out Thursday afternoon near 900 South 500 East, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

SLCPD Detective PIO Beebe Dalton said officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, they encountered multiple people attempting to flee the scene on foot.

“Officers were able to detain several individuals involved,” Dalton told reporters. “One of them was attempting to ditch a firearm and, in the process of trying to throw the firearm, accidentally shot himself in the lower extremities.”

Dalton said officers quickly responded with life-saving measures, “packing the man’s wound” until emergency medical crews arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gephardt Daily photo by Patrick Benedict

Dalton said no officers discharged their weapons during the incident, and there were no threats to the public or to a nearby school.

Details about the cause of the altercation remain unclear, and detectives are still working to determine how many people were involved. Several individuals have been detained, but no arrests or charges had been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon.

“Everything remains under investigation,” Dalton said. “It’s all moving parts at this point.”

Dalton commended officers on their response under pressure. “Honestly, our officers reacted very quickly and performed life-saving measures under a stressful situation. We’re very proud of that.”