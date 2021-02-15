Man shot after attempting to flee from police in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot Sunday night as he attempted to flee from police in Iron County.

A news release from the Beaver, Garfield and Iron County Critical Incident Task Force said Cedar City police responded to a call concerning an assault in progress at approximately 8 p.m.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, the news release said, and officers pursued him.

“The suspect drove recklessly on the roadways and was a danger to the motoring public,” the news release said.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Cedar City police in following the vehicle; they attempted to spike the suspect’s tires but were not successful. Officials also used a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, but still did not stop it.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect’s vehicle made contact with a law enforcement vehicle as he attempted again to flee,” the news release said. “At some point during this engagement, law enforcement officers discharged their weapons.”

The suspect was struck and was transported to Intermountain Cedar City Hospital. Officials did not give his condition.

Per protocol, the Iron/Beaver/Garfield Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting.

The suspect was not identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.