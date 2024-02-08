Man shot by American Fork police confirmed as suspect in weapons crime

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — American Fork police have confirmed a man shot Wednesday night in an officer-involved critical incident was the same suspect sought in an alert issued by the department the same day.

Kevin Ballew was wanted after police say he shot up a tow yard to get his car, which was locked inside.

Ballew’s car was later spotted in an apartment complex at 820 W. Timbercreek Way, South Salt Lake.

“Investigators began to surveil the vehicle while waiting for additional resources, and formulating an apprehension plan,” the AFPD statement says. “One of these resources included a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter that responded to the scene.

“At about this time, the individual inside the vehicle (who was later positively identified as Kevin Ballew) exited the vehicle and began to walk away. Given the danger Ballew posed to the public, American Fork officers and investigators moved to apprehend him.”

Gephardt Daily photo by Monico GarzaSLC Scanner

Ballew fled into the apartment complex, the statement says, “using various areas and objects to attempt to conceal himself. As officers were guided by the on-scene DPS helicopter to Ballew’s various locations, four officers ultimately located Ballew and began to issue commands for apprehension. At this point, Ballew presented a threat to officers resulting in three of the officers firing their weapons, striking Ballew.”

No officers were injured in the incident, the statement says.

“Officers immediately provided life-saving care until medical crews arrived on the scene. Ballew was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

“A handgun was recovered from Ballew’s possession at the time of the shooting. It is unknown at this point if Ballew fired his weapon. Three officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.”

The officer-involved incident is being investigated by the Salt Lake County Law Enforcement Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol Team.

Gephardt Daily photo by Monico GarzaSLC Scanner

Tow yard incident

The weapons incident occurred Tuesday when American Fork police say Ballew entered John’s Towing after multiple reports of shots fired. Officers found the front gate was standing open, a back window was broken out of the business, and a silver Honda Civic was missing from the yard.

Officers found that approximately 21 shots had been fired from a 9mm handgun at the gate’s lock. Investigators believed it was Ballew who burglarized the business, shot the lock, and took the vehicle that had been impounded. Ballew was the driver of the vehicle when it was impounded and had been at the tow yard earlier in the day to retrieve a piece of property.

On Wednesday afternoon, American Fork police issued the news alert, asking the public to be on the lookout for Ballow, who was considered armed and dangerous. Officers also alerted police in nearby states before Ballow was located.

Ballew was taken to an area hospital after being shot Wednesday night.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are available.