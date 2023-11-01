Man shot, critically injured in Hooper; woman in custody

HOOPER, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hooper.

According to a news release from the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office, deputies responded to the vicinity of 6200 West and 5700 South at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatch had been alerted to the incident “when a female caller dialed 911 to report that she had shot someone,” the WCSO statement says.

“Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a 43-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound. They provided initial medical care for the victim until relieved by Weber Fire District, and the victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

“The female suspect was apprehended a short distance away from the residence and is now in custody.”

Officers believe this is an isolated incident, the news release says, “and there is no ongoing threat to the community.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are available.