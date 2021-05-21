Man shot, critically injured in Kearns after argument; suspect in custody

KEARNS, Utah, May 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man was shot and critically injured in Kearns Thursday night, and a second man has been taken into custody.

Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that police were called to the scene, at 4069 W. 5500 South, at about 9:04 p.m.

“We understand there was an argument in the street between two individuals,” Hansen said. “One shot the other, and we have the suspected shooter in custody. The victim, who is 46, is in critical condition at the hospital.”

Hansen did not know the age of the suspected shooter, but did say it appears the two men are known to each other.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story as it becomes available.