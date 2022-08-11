Man shot dead at Draper apartment complex; suspect at large, police say

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police found a man dead at the scene after they were summoned to an apartment building on a shots-fired call at just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police responded to the area of 11715 S. State St., at the Heritage Apartment complex.

“Officers found one male, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound,” Lt. Pat Evans, Draper City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “Our officers and officers from assisting agencies search the area. We used canines to try to assist to locate the suspect or a suspects. No suspect is located.”

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene, and remained there as of 11 a.m., Evans said at that time.

“Investigators are still on scene processing, and our investigators I spoke to neighbors potential witnesses. We do have leads, and we are following those leads, and will have more information later.

The victim’s age and details about where the bullet struck him have not been released.

No description of a suspect was released Thursday morning, but some additional details could be available as soon as late Thursday afternoon, Evans said.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional details provided.