Man shot dead in West Valley City; suspect at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting Friday evening in West Valley City.

The homicide call came just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2800 W. 2700 South, West Valley City police said on social media.

“There appears to have been a verbal exchange between the victim and the suspect which ended in gunfire. An adult male is deceased on scene. The suspect fled.”

Lt. Robert Brinton, WVCPD, told reporters at the scene that a shots-fired call came to dispatch, and officers responded. The deceased male was found in the driveway of a residence associated with his family. Brinton said he count not certain if the victim lived in the house.

Police are shown at the scene of a fatal shooting in West Valley City on Friday Sept 15 2023 Photo Gephardt DailyT Pulley

“There were a lot of witnesses out here, and some surveillance video we are currently trying to go through. We think some kind of confrontation did occur…. We believe there was some type of association between the two, or at least they were acquaintances.”

Brinton said there were multiple people who “left the scene. We believe them probably to be 20 to 30 years old.” Brinton said a vehicle description may be released after details can be confirmed.

“We are working through the process. We’re going to have more information.”

He also confirmed there appeared to be bullet damage to some vehicles, and shell casings were found on the ground.

Brinton said he believes there is no current threat to the neighborhood, although the roadway remained closed during the investigation. He asked that anyone with information on the incident can call police at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.