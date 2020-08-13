Man shot dead near Smith’s Stadium in Salt Lake City; suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead and police are trying to piece together information on possible suspects after a shooting in Salt Lake City.

Detective Greg Wilking, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison Avenue and Major Street, which is about a block east of the Smith’s Ballpark, home of the Salt Lake Bees.

“The deceased is a middle aged male,” Wilking said. “We are trying to develop information right now.”

Wilking confirmed at about 6:15 p.m. that, at that point, there were no leads in the case.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.