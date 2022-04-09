Man shot dead outside apartment complex in Magna, suspect still outstanding

MAGNA, Utah, April 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officers and investigators are at the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon outside an apartment complex in Magna.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the incident outside the Colony Farms complex, near 2600 South and 7250 West. Police say the shooting apparently followed an altercation between the victim and his assailant, who were both in vehicles.

UPD Detective Mallory said near the scene that there is likely no threat to the public, as this does not appear to be a random shooting; however, until a suspect is identified, police will be unable to establish the relationship between the shooter and the victim or what led to the fatal gunfire.

Mallory said first responders secured the area, and UPD violent crime scene and forensics units are also working on the case. Officers are canvassing the area, knocking on doors and checking for any cameras that could have captured the incident.

Mallory emphasized that it’s especially important for members of the public to immediately report any activity that appears to be suspicious.

In this case, with the shooting taking place in broad daylight when people are out and about, in close proximity to the complex, as well as a school, police said they are glad that no one else was injured during this incident.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made available.