Man shot dead, suspect in custody after possible road rage incident ending in Sandy

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a possible road rage incident that began on Interstate 15 before the men involved exited at 10600 South.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy City Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, and responded to the area of 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive.

“Our officers responded along with medical personnel and found that a male was laying on the street. It appeared that he had been shot,” Moffitt told Gephardt Daily.

“He was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The other involved party has been taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by detectives. So we are actively working the scene as a homicide.”

The victim was in his 40s, Moffitt said.

“We’re still early in the investigation, about two hours in,” Moffitt said at 11:30 a.m.

“What it sounds like is that this originally started as possible road rage on the freeway. And for some reason, they got off on the freeway at 106th South and pulled off on Holiday Park Drive. We’re still investigating the sequence of events and how everything transpired.”

