Sandy drive-by shooting victim, 20, in critical condition, two others, ages 13 and 18, upgraded to stable

SANDY, Utah, July 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man remains in critical condition after being shot in the chest and thigh early Tuesday in a Sandy drive-by shooting, that also left two teenage males injured.

The oldest victim, whose age was originally given out by police as 19, was struck in the chest and thigh. Sandy Police Sgt. Clayton Swensen told Gephardt Daily, the other wounded males, ages 13 and 18, have been upgraded to stable condition.

Swensen said the shooting appears to have happened about 3:25 a.m. Officers responded to 8576 S. 300 East, the location of the Aspen Apartments. Swensen said the three, who are friends but not related to each other, were standing outside the apartments when they were shot by one or more people who arrived in a vehicle, which fled the scene after the shooting.

Bullet casings were found at the scene of the apartment, and at least one apartment window was shot out.

No information is available on suspects or the vehicle, Swensen confirmed at about 10 a.m., adding that area residents were being asked to check for surveillance footage that might help in the investigation.

“We are still looking for any video surveillance in the area, and if people have anything that can be off assistance to us, we hope they will give it to us,” he said.