Man shot in domestic assault in Plain City; male suspect in custody

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is hospitalized with gunshot wounds and a second is in custody after a shooting Wednesday night in Plain City.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was a domestic assault of some sort in Ogden, followed by a shooting in Plain City. Both men were involved at both locations, Ryan said.

The Ogden incident happened at about 5 p.m., and the shooting occurred about an hour later in Plain City.

He could not confirm the men’s ages or relationship at this point in the investigation, Ryan said, nor could he say how many shots hit the victim. More details will be released as the investigation continues, Ryan said.

Ryan did say the victim was conscious and talking and was expected to survive the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Ryan said.

Ryan said at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday that officers from multiple agencies were still at the Plain City scene, in the area of 3300 West and 3200 North. Additional officers were at the hospital with the victim, Ryan said.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as details are released.