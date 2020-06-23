Man shot in West Valley City hospitalized in critical condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the area of 1330 West and 3300 South, said Roxanne Vainuku, spokesperson for West Valley City Police Department.

Officers and fire department medical personnel were dispatched at about 7:10 p.m.

“We think the suspect and the victim are known to each other. They met at this location, and apparently there was some sort of altercation,” Vainuku said. “The victim was shot at least once, and the suspect fled on foot.”

Police are canvassing the area for any witnesses or video of the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.