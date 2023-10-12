Man shot, injured in Millcreek incident

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man walking away from a 7-Eleven early Wednesday was hospitalized after he was shot by someone in a gold station wagon.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of 3900 South and 400 East.

“Our victim, a 38-year-old male, said he was walking from the 7-Eleven when he says a gold station wagon pulled off to the side of the road and someone inside started shooting at him,” Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The victim underwent surgery for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, Cutler said. No arrests have been made in the case, she added.