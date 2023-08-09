Man shot, killed by FBI agent in Provo; reported under investigation over alleged Biden threats

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The FBI is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Provo by one of its agents.

The shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement by the FBI Salt Lake City Office.

“The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased.”

According to a report by ABC News, the “raid was in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and others.”

The investigation started in April and the U.S. Secret Service was notified by June.

In addition to allegedly posting threats, “the man suggested online he was making plans to take physical action” and those threats were judged “credible,” the ABC News report said.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the FBI SLC office said.

In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

“As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”