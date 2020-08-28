Man shot, killed by U.S. Marshal officers in Salt Lake City identified

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Marshal Service has released the name of a man shot and killed during an operation by its Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force (VFAST) at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man killed was Damien Evans, 38, of West Valley City. The shooting death happened near 1000 S. Main St.

“At the time of the incident, officers were pursuing a violent parole fugitive wanted by the Utah Department of Correction (DOC), Adult Probation and Parole Violation (AP&P).

“The fugitive was wanted for absconding and had a lengthy criminal history, including several firearms charges by a prohibited person, drugs, felony, scape and assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

“As is customary in violent fugitive cases, AP&P requested the USMS to lead the investigation.”

When officers located Evans, he refused commands to stop and began to run, the statement says.

“Officers began to pursue in vehicles and on foot and deployed the use of a K-9 to stop the suspect,” it says. “As officers closed in the subject pulled a firearm, and officers returned fire and hit the suspect. Officers immediately called for medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

An investigation of the officer-involved critical incident will be conducted by the Unified Police Department, the statement says.