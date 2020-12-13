Man shot, killed in confrontation with Farmington City PD, UHP officers

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning after confrontation with Farmington City police and UHP officers who were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation.

According to a statement by the Department of Public Safety, Farmington PD officers and UHP troopers were wrapping the a stolen vehicle investigation near the intersection of 650 West and State Street in Farmington.

“Just after 2 a.m., while conducting an inventory of the stolen vehicle, a passenger car crashed into a Farmington PD patrol vehicle,” the statement said. “The solo occupant/driver of that passenger vehicle exited the vehicle. The driver was armed and advanced on the officers and troopers.”

Officials have not said what exactly the man was armed with, but said it was a weapon that could cause death or serious bodily injury.

“The driver failed to respond to verbal commands and deadly force was utilized,” the statement said. “A state trooper and Farmington PD officer both discharged their firearms at the male driver. Officers quickly began live saving measures on the man, he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from gunshot wounds sustained in the encounter.”

The 29-year-old Farmington man’s name will be released once family has the opportunity to reach out to extended family, friends and loved ones, the statement said.

“At this time, investigators believe that this incident is a completely separate incident from the initial stolen vehicle investigation,” the statement said.

The encounter is currently under investigation by the Davis County OICI Protocol Team. Body cameras captured the incident and footage will be released once the OICI team and Davis County Attorney’s Office conclude their investigation and findings, the statement said.

No officers or troopers were injured in the shooting.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.