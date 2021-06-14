Man shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators are searching for up to three suspects in a deadly weekend shooting Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City.

Reports of the shooting near 125 West 300 South were first called in to emergency dispatchers about 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man in extremely critical condition.

First responders began CPR but were unable to save the man who passed away at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators the victim had been in a confrontation with at least one person prior to the shooting.

Police say they are looking for as many as three suspects overall.

Investigators have yet to establish a motive in the shooting.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.