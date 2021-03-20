Man shot, killed in South Salt Lake, 2 people detained

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead, and two people detained after a late night shooting Friday in South Salt Lake.

SSLPD Lt. Jim Anderson told Gephardt Daily, officers were called to 583 W. Billinis Drive about 11:51 p.m. When police arrived, they found an elderly male with multiple gunshot wounds lying dead in a business parking lot.

According to Anderson, two people were detained not far from the crime scene. He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting had yet to be determined.

The deadly incident took place in a commercial area which is home to dozens of businesses a couple of blocks west of I-15.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.