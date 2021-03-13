Man shot, killed in South Salt Lake apartment complex parking lot

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police investigators from multiple agencies are on the scene of a homicide in South Salt Lake.

Danielle Croyle, public information officer for South Salt Lake PD, told Gephardt Daily, officers were called to 2250 South 500 East at 1:44 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male, believed to be in his 20s, lying dead in the parking lot of a multi-unit apartment complex.

Witnesses reported seeing a possible assailant running east along a nearby TRAX line.

Salt Lake City PD, along with officers from other agencies, including K-9 units, set up containment efforts, but were unable to find the possible suspect.

Croyle said investigators were expected to be on scene throughout the morning.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Croyle asks if anyone saw or heard anything to call South Salt Lake Police.