Man shot, killed in West Valley City neighborhood; victim found in front of home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was shot and killed Monday morning in a West Valley City neighborhood.

According to a statement by West Valley City PD, officers responded to reports of gunfire near 3800 S. 4200 West at 7:10 a.m. When first responders arrive they found a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are looking at the home the man is in front of to see if there is a connection,” WVCPD tweeted.

Police stressed it was very early in the investigation and they were in the process of quickly gathering information by interviewing witnesses and gathering other evidence.

Investigators said there was no reason to believe the suspect or suspects were still in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case should call the West Valley Police Department at 801-840-4000.