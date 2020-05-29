Man shot, killed in West Valley City; suspect in custody

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was taken into custody around noon on Friday after police responded to a fatal shooting hours earlier in West Valley City.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the scene, in the area of 2900 South and 3000 West, where a man was reported to be in full arrest. Officers found the man in a yard. CPR was performed, but the victim could not be revived.

It was later confirmed the man had been shot, and the death was a homicide, Lt. Todd Gray, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily.

Police investigated, and received a tip that took them to the area of 1650 West and Indiana Avenue on Friday. There, officers observed the suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, leaving the structure and preparing to get on a motorcycle, Gray said.

The suspect was taken into custody and was transported to the police department for questioning.

Gray said WVCPD officials are confident they have the right man in custody. His name has not yet been released, but will be after charges have been filed, Gray said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.