Man shot multiple times in downtown Vernal; suspect in custody after SWAT, K-9 response

VERNAL, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A shooting suspect has been arrested after a multi-hour standoff in Vernal.

Vernal police were called to the scene of an unknown medical problem in 250 West and 400 North on Wednesday, a Vernal Police Department news release says. It does not give the time of the call.

“Upon arrival, officers immediately determined that an adult male had been shot several times,” the statement says. “The male was transported to the hospital.”

Officers were able to quickly identify the suspect, the statement says, and went to find that man.

“Approximately a half hour later, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 700 West and 450 South,” the statement says. “The suspect fled from the vehicle and ran to a nearby residence on 500 South.”

Nearby residents were evacuated. Negotiations began and continued for about two hours, the statement says.

“He exited the residence, but was uncooperative with commands, and turned to re-enter the residence, at which time a canine was deployed,” the Vernal police statement says. “The suspect was then taken into custody.”

The man was given medical treatment at the scene, then was transported to a hospital to be treated for dog-bite injuries.

“The Vernal Police Department would like to thank our citizens for their patience and willingness to provide information which was useful in resolving this situation,” the police statement says.

“This investigation is continuing. Suspect and victim information will be released once we are assured that the family of the shooting victim has been contacted.”