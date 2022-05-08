Man shot, wounded by arrow in North Ogden, suspect found deceased

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was shot with a bow and arrow in North Ogden overnight is expected to make a full recovery, but the man who allegedly shot him has taken his own life, according to a statement by the North Ogden Police Department.

The bow and arrow attack happened around midnight at what police on scene described as a regular gathering in the vicinity of 2700 North 200 East.

There are unconfirmed reports the violent confrontation took place during a domestic dispute.

“The suspect left the area, but was later located in an area of southeast Box Elder County on a gravel road,” the NOPD statement says.

“The suspect barricaded himself in his vehicle. Box Elder SWAT responded, and after several hours, it was found that the suspect had committed suicide.”

Police have not released the names of the victim or the attacker.

For those experiencing the threat of domestic violence, or possibly considering suicide, help is available 24 hours a day.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline – 800-799-7233.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 800-273-8255.

Operators are available at all times to offer counseling in English or Spanish.