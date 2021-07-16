Man shot, wounded in downtown Salt Lake City early Friday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and wounded in downtown Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Mark Wian told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 1 a.m. in the area of 120 South and 300 East.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year old with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Wian said the man refused to cooperate with investigators and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

A number of neighbors reported hearing shots being fired, but told police they did not seeing anything.

The incident was still under investigation as of 2:45 a.m. Friday.

