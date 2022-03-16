Man sought after gang-related homicide in California arrested in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man wanted for a gang-related shooting homicide last month in Los Angeles was arrested Wednesday in Cedar City.

The FBI was able to track the location of 19-year-old suspect Jiovani Ivan Ruvalcaba, and coordinated its arrest efforts with the Cedar City Police Department.

“On March 16, 2022, the FBI, SWAT team and our officers went to the area of 900 S. block of 25 east, the known location of Mr. Ruvalcaba, and used a distraction device, also known as a ‘flash-bang,'” says a statement issued Wednesday by the Cedar City Police Department.

“After the distraction device was deployed, agents gave an announcement, Mr. Ruvalcaba exited the residence, and was arrested without incident.

“We appreciate this coordinated and collaborative effort with our federal law enforcement partners to ensure public safety and remove violent offenders from our community,” the statement says. “Mr. Ruvalcaba will be extradited to Los Angeles to face his charges.”

Ruvacaba fled California after a Feb. 11 homicide, the statement says.