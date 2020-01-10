Man stabbed in back twice outside his home in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to an area hospital after he was stabbed in the back twice outside his home in Ogden Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of 200 Patterson St. at approximately 7:10 p.m., Ogden Police Department Lt. Clint Christensen told Gephardt Daily.

Christensen said a man in his 30s went outside his home to smoke when he saw two people next to his vehicle.

The man told police he got into a verbal altercation with the two men and then was stabbed twice in the back. The victim was transported to hospital by ground ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Christensen said the victim is not cooperating with police and has not provided a description of the suspects. It’s possible the victim and the suspects were known to each other.

