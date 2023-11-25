Man stabbed in Lehi home, woman covered in blood questioned

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in a Lehi home Friday night, questioning a woman found at the scene covered in blood, apparently not her own.

“On November 24, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in Lehi regarding an assault detail,” the Lehi City Police Department said in a Friday night press release.

“Officers arrived and found one adult male with multiple serious stab wounds.”

Police immediately offered medical assistance described as life-saving measures and the victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not released.

“An adult female, who is also a resident of the home, was found in one of the rooms,” police said.

“The female had a large amount of blood on herself and her clothing. She was checked by medical personnel and was then transported to the Lehi City Police Department to speak with investigators.”