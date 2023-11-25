Man stabbed in Lehi home, woman covered in blood questioned

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in a Lehi home Friday night, questioning a woman found at the scene covered in blood, apparently not her own.
“On November 24, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in Lehi regarding an assault detail,” the Lehi City Police Department said in a Friday night press release.
“Officers arrived and found one adult male with multiple serious stab wounds.”
Police immediately offered medical assistance described as life-saving measures and the victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His condition was not released.
“An adult female, who is also a resident of the home, was found in one of the rooms,” police said.
“The female had a large amount of blood on herself and her clothing. She was checked by medical personnel and was then transported to the Lehi City Police Department to speak with investigators.”
Investigation is ongoing, police saying “We would like the public to know that at this time we do not believe there is any further threat to the public.”