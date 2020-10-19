Man stabbed in West Valley City altercation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place Sunday afternoon during an argument between two men.

Sgt. Cheshire, with the West Valley City Police Department, said two men were having a verbal altercation in the area of 3231 S. Oriole Way at about 4 p.m., when one of them stabbed the other in the face with “some kind of knife.”

The suspect, described only as an older man, then fled on a bicycle. Cheshire said it’s possible the two men are acquaintances, but said police don’t know his name and have not yet located him.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, he said.