Man stabbed; suspect in custody after pursuit in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A stabbing victim was hospitalized and a suspect was apprehended after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Cache County.

“This morning Aug. 26, 2020 at about 5, deputies were dispatched to a medical, possible stabbing at the Maverick located at 3100 South Hwy 165 in Nibley,” a statement from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office says.

“The victim Jesse Kaufman, a 31-year-old male from Salt Lake City was driven to the Maverick, from a transient camp located in Millville canyon, by two witnesses. The victim had a significant stab wound to the arm and was transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital for medical care.

Information was obtained regarding the suspect, Ronald D Nalepa, a 39-year-old male from Logan. His truck was quickly located driving in the Wellsville area by the Utah Highway Patrol,” the Cache County Sheriff’s statement says.

“A traffic stop was initiated by the UHP and the vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit in the direction of Logan city. The vehicle was stopped in Logan at approximately 150 West 100 North and the suspect was taken into custody by Logan City Police Officers.

The victim has since been transported by air ambulance to a hospital in Murray.

“This is still an active investigation, charges are still pending and there is no other information at this time,” the CCSO statement says.