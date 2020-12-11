Man struck, killed after leaving truck to retrieve bed he was transporting in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man who left his pickup truck to retrieve property that had fallen from his truck bed was struck and killed Thursday night in Lehi.

The man left his vehicle to retrieve either a mattress or box spring that had fallen onto the roadway at 550 W. State St., Lehi Police Sgt. D. Olson told Gephardt Daily.

The victim was struck by a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, and was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, after being dispatched at 9:43 p.m.

“Debris had fallen off his truck,” Olson said. “They were moving. He went off to try and recover it out of the roadway. It was a mattress or box spring.”

Olson said the lighting was low, and that was likely a factor in the accident. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

“An effort was by EMS at the scene” to save the victim, Olson said. “They performed lifesaving measures, CPR, for an extended time. It was quite a while before they ultimately decided” the victim had died.

The investigation is ongoing, Olson said. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.