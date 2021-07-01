Man struck, killed by pickup truck in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man died Tuesday night when he was struck by a pickup truck on 21 Street in Ogden.

The accident happened at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orchard Avenue and 21st Street, across from the Kwik Stop at 630 East.

“The vehicle was traveling west on 21st when it struck an individual believed to be crossing the street,” duty Lt. Jason Vanderwarf told Gephardt Daily. “The man died at the scene.”

Vanderwarf confirmed the victim was a 58-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup, who was not hurt, remained at the scene and cooperated with responding officers. Vanderwarf said he does not know if any charges are pending against the driver.