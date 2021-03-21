Man struck, killed in Hurricane; police seek tips on hit and run

HURRICANE, Utah, March 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old Hurricane man was struck and killed in the early hours of Sunday, and the driver did not stop.

A statement released by the city says that at 1:18 a.m., dispatch received a call regarding a man in the roadway, acting strangely, who had come close to being struck by vehicles several times.

Police headed to the location, near 800 N. State Street location.

“At 1:21 a.m. while officers were still responding to the scene, the male was hit by a car, the car continued to drive south on State Street and did not respond to the scene,” the Hurricane City statement says.

“Officers arrived on scene and life-saving measures were performed at the scene and the male was transported to the hospital my medical personnel where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

“The vehicle that hit the male was described as a light color truck of full size SUV. Anyone with any information about this incident, please call our dispatch center at 435-627-4999.”