Man suffering stab wound drives self to Roy Police station

ROY, Utah, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported from the parking lot of the Roy Municipal Center with a stab wound Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 11 a.m.

The man, whose wound was to one of his arms, appeared to have been stabbed at a different location, Detective Josh Taylor told Gephardt Daily.

“One of our detectives was going outside to meet with someone, and at some point, someone jumps out of a car and has a stab wound in his arm,” Taylor said at about 12:15 p.m.

The municipal center houses the Roy City Police Department, among other city agencies.

“We got the individual transported to the hospital,” Taylor said.

The person the detective came out to meet did not appear to be connected to the stabbing victim, Taylor said, adding that full details are not yet available.

The victim, estimated to be about 30 years old, did not appear to be critically injured, he said.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.