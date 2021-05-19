Man sustains ‘major head injury’ in beating with metal pole in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has a “major head injury” after being beaten with a metal pole in Salt Lake City, police said.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Christopher Flores, 53, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Flores was arrested Tuesday morning after a witness to the incident called police, the statement said.

The suspect allegedly tried to rob a man of food and a computer, and was holding the metal pole while trying to take the victim’s property.

A second man tried to intervene, and was allegedly beaten by Flores.

“Christopher Flores was seen by two witnesses holding a metal pole standing over the victim who was bleeding from his head, and then ran from the area,” the statement said. “That victim was transported to the hospital and is currently in ICU with a major head injury and is unconscious.”

Flores was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

The suspect had two outstanding felony warrants.