Man throws rocks through Chili’s windows in West Valley City after traffic stop, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man threw rocks through the windows of Chili’s in West Valley after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. outside the restaurant at 3075 S. 5600 West, West Valley City Police Department spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily.

An officer had pulled over the vehicle the man was driving, and found it was not legal to be on the street, Vainuku said.

“The driver became upset and started throwing rocks through the windows of Chili’s,” she said. “He broke several windows.”

The man was arrested; his name will be released when he is booked into jail.

