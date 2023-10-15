Man to serve life in prison for 2020 Christmas Day murder of Riverdale victim

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2nd District Court judge has sentenced Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale for the 2020 Christmas Day murder of a Riverdale man and the attempted murder of the man’s girlfriend.

Gale, 34, will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the aggravated murder of 36-year-old Trevor Anthony Martin, the judge ruled. Gale was also sentenced to 15 years to life for the attempted murder of Angela Rowley, Martin’s girlfriend, who survived a gunshot wound to the face.

Police from Riverdale and multiple other agencies responded on Dec. 25, 2020, to a mobile home in the area of 5000 S. 1000 West on a report of multiple gunshot injuries. Gale was arrested a few days later. His affidavit says that post Miranda, he admitted “that he had a female transport him and another male to a home in Riverdale where they had planned to commit a robbery.”

His affidavit says Gale admitted to firing several shot at the victims.

Police investigators are shown on the scene of an early morning homicide in Riverdale Dec 25 2020 Photo Gephardt DailyNancy Van Valkenburg

On Aug. 7 of this year, a jury found Gale guilty of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

These 2020 booking photos of Liam Gale and Brittany Rogers are from the Weber County jail

Also charged, convicted and sentenced in the case were driver Brittany Ann Brown, now 34, and Rayburn Jimmy Bennett, now 19. Each was convicted of charges including murder and aggravated murder, and was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years to life in prison.