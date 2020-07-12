Man transported by medical helicopter after rollover crash on SR-73 in Cedar Fort

CEDAR FORT, Utah, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital after a rollover crash in Cedar Fort Sunday afternoon.

The two-car crash occurred on State Route 73 at mile marker 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily.

The incident happened near downtown Cedar Fort when a truck was slowing to make a left turn, Cannon said. A pickup truck traveling behind the first vehicle clipped the side of it, which caused the second truck to roll.

The driver of the truck that rolled sustained non life-threatening injuries, but a medical helicopter was called as it was thought his injuries were more severe. The other driver sustained only minor injuries.

