Man transported in critical condition after street-racing crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Friday night after police say a “speed contest” ended with the young man’s vehicle crashing into a tree.

Lt. John Cox, with the Ogden Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that emergency responders were dispatched at 8:10 p.m. to Dan Street and North Harrisville Road.

“Two vehicles were in a speed contest, northbound on Harrisville Road,” Cox said. “A 23-year-old male was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital with critical injuries after his vehicle veered off and hit a tree.

“The other driver left the scene.”

The injured man was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer, while the driver who fled was in a “red vehicle.”

“We’ll be seeing video, which will give us more information,” Cox said.

North Harrisville Road was blocked from the intersection at North Street, near America First Credit Union, all the way south of the Dan Street crash scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles had responded, and a few area residents stood watching from their front yards as the injured man was taken away by ambulance and police officers worked to gather information from the crash site.

Lt. Cox said the injured driver was not conscious when officers arrived on scene, and Cox had no further information on the man’s condition later Friday night.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details are released.