Man transported to hospital after driving into a West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution Friday night after police say he drove his vehicle into a home.

West Valley City police said the incident happened in the area of 2733 S. 2805 West at about 9:37 p.m.

No one was injured, police said, and no one has been cited; however, the incident is still under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.