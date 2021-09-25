Man transported to hospital after hang glider crash in Draper

By
Laura Withers
-
The lights of emergency vehicles are visible in the twilight at the scene of a hang glider crash on Steep Mountain Drive in Draper on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his hang glider crashed in the area of the Salt Lake County Flight Park.

First responders were dispatched to 15302 S. Steep Mountain Drive at 6:38 p.m., Draper Police Officer Dudley told Gephardt Daily.

“There were no life-threatening injuries,” Dudley said. “He was conscious, breathing and alert when we arrived.”

Although the man was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital, Dudley described the injuries as “relatively minor as these things go.”

No information was available regarding the man’s age or a possible cause of the crash.

Image: Google

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here