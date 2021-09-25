Man transported to hospital after hang glider crash in Draper

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital Friday evening after his hang glider crashed in the area of the Salt Lake County Flight Park.

First responders were dispatched to 15302 S. Steep Mountain Drive at 6:38 p.m., Draper Police Officer Dudley told Gephardt Daily.

“There were no life-threatening injuries,” Dudley said. “He was conscious, breathing and alert when we arrived.”

Although the man was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital, Dudley described the injuries as “relatively minor as these things go.”

No information was available regarding the man’s age or a possible cause of the crash.