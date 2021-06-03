Man transported to hospital after motorcycle crash at Pineview Spillway

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to Ogden Regional Medical Center after an accident Wednesday night at the Pineview Spillway.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Irvine told Gephardt Daily the male motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash, which occurred at about 10 p.m., and the UHP is still investigating the cause of the accident.

Initially, the man told troopers a woman had been on the bike with him; however, no woman was found in the area.

“It isn’t known why he told us there was a woman with him,” Sgt. Irvine said, but troopers were able to phone the woman and determined that she had not been involved in the crash and was fine.

