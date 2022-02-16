Man transported to hospital after Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and medical personnel were dispatched to a report of a shooting in Ogden late Tuesday afternoon, and a wounded man was transported to the hospital.

Lt. Vanderwarf, with the Ogden Police Department, said the shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m., outside in the area of 26th Street and Adams Avenue.

“One male was shot in the leg by another male,” Vanderwarf told Gephardt Daily. “The victim was transported with a non-life-threatening injury.”

The victim and the suspect are both adults, he said, and although “a suspect was mentioned,” no one has been taken into custody as of Tuesday night.

Vanderwarf said the incident is currently under investigation, but there is no cause for alarm within the community.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.