Man transported to hospital after Sandy auto-pedestrian accident

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken to the hospital with a broken leg Friday night after he was struck by a car as he unloaded groceries from his own vehicle.

The auto-pedestrian accident, near 1072 E. Sleepy Hollow Lane (9670 South), happened at about 9 p.m.

“The victim was parked on the side of the road,” Sgt. Martin, with the Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. “He was taking his groceries out of the vehicle, and the other car — a Mustang — clipped him with the mirror.”

The Mustang didn’t run over the man, but the impact with the mirror knocked him to the ground, Martin said.

The injured man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, and the driver who struck him remained on scene and cooperated with police.

“The road curves there, and the driver probably just didn’t see him as he came around the bend,” Martin said.

Martin had no information regarding any citations that may have been issued in the accident.