Man transported to hospital after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Salt Lake City late Friday night.

The incident happened at about 11:55 p.m. near a 7-Eleven in the area of 1600 W. North Temple St.

Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the male victim was stabbed in the lower back. He was transported in stable condition to a local hospital, where he is undergoing surgery for his injury.

The investigation is in the very early stages, and Valencia said the motive for the attack is still unknown.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information becomes available.