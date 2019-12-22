Man transported to hospital after stabbing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the abdomen in West Valley City Sunday morning.

West Valley City Police officials were dispatched to 5189 W. Crownpointe Drive (2920 South) at 7:11 a.m. on a report of a man in his 60s being stabbed.

The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in serious but stable condition, officials said.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, was still inside the home when officials arrived, and was taken into custody without incident.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

