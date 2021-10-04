Man transported to hospital after West Valley City auto-motorcycle crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Sunday night after the driver of a vehicle turned in front of him on Cody Brotherson Parkway.

Lt. Burke, with the West Valley City Police Department, said the driver of the car was making a left turn from 2830 West onto 4100 South and “didn’t see the motorcycle because of the hill.”

The 27-year-old man on the motorcycle swerved in an attempt to avoid the car, but struck the side of it.

Burke said the man’s injuries were not severe, “possibly a broken ankle,” and he was taken to the hospital. The driver of the car was cited “probably for an unsafe turn,” Burke said.