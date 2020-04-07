Man transported to hospital, suspect being questioned after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been transported to the hospital in serious condition after a stabbing on Highland Drive Monday night.

The call came in to dispatch at about 9:09 p.m., Salt Lake City Police Sgt. David Wierman told Gephardt Daily. Officers responded to 2280 S. Highland Drive.

The location was near a convenience store, Wierman said. The victim, who had abdominal wounds, is expected to survive, he said.

“Officers are still investigating,” Wierman said about 90 minutes after the incident. “It appears all the involved parties have been detained, and we are doing interviews and will go from there.”

