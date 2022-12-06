Man tried to settle a debt with a hacksaw

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was charged with aggravated assault Monday after police say he tried to negotiate with a man who owed him money using a hacksaw.

Ogden police were summoned to the incident in a park at 222 28th Street where the victim alleged Corey Chesney, 35, slashed him with a hacksaw. Chesney was located shortly after the Friday evening altercation and told the arresting officers he went to the park with a folding hacksaw to confront the victim “who owed him money and stole from him,” according to charging documents.

Chesney said he confronted the victim who then brandished a pocket knife, but fled when Chesney produced his weapon. Chasing the victim around the park and across 28th Street, Chesney admitted to slashing the man’s wrist, a wound obvious on the man, according to a probable cause statement.

“I asked Corey why he chased the victim,” the arresting officer writes. “Corey stated to show the victim he is not scared of him.”

Video obtained by police showed some of the incident. “Corey chases the victim around a parked vehicle approximately 3-4 times before giving up and running northbound away from the victim.”

Chesney admitted to being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the assault, and two small containers of what he admitted were marijuana were found on his person.

He was charged Monday in Ogden 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of intoxication and possession, according to his court docket which lists him as a homeless man. He is being held in the Weber County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.