Man trying to save children struggling in Pineview Reservoir goes under; juveniles survive

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man who was trying to save two young swimmers struggling in Pineview Reservoir has been transported to an area hospital after he went under the water and remained submerged for an estimated five minutes.

“The juveniles made it back, and he went under,” Deputy Chief David Reed, Weber Fire District, told Gephardt Daily. “His prognosis is unknown.”

Crews were called to the scene, near Cemetery Point Beach at Pineview, at 1:01 p.m. Sunday, Reed said. First responders arrived to see a group of people gathered and the victim being given CPR.

The man was wearing jeans, Reed said.

“I guess the juveniles started to struggle, and he took off his shirt and shoes and just went in the water. He went to try to help them.”

Reed said first responders were able to get a heartbeat from the victim, “but he didn’t regain consciousness at the scene. So it’s not a great prognosis, but I hope he has a chance.”

For any chance the victim has, Reed said, “I credit the bystanders, the people doing their best to help a man who was trying to do a good thing.”

The man was transported by Life Flight to an Ogden area hospital.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the victim’s condition as details becomes available.